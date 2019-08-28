Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls on Hong Kong business leaders to become a unifying force as protests triggered by an extradition law enter their 12th week. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls on Hong Kong business leaders to unite in toughest time since 1997
- Wang tells pro-Beijing gathering to support the city’s government to stop the violence.
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls on Hong Kong business leaders to become a unifying force as protests triggered by an extradition law enter their 12th week. Photo: Xinhua
Police have repeatedly clashed with protesters during months of anti-government unrest. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam leaves door open on invoking sweeping emergency powers to deal with violent anti-government protests
- City chief does not dismiss speculation that Emergency Regulations Ordinance could be invoked for first time in a half-century
- But members of her cabinet warn against such a move, and opposition figures say it risks trashing the rule of law
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police have repeatedly clashed with protesters during months of anti-government unrest. Photo: Sam Tsang