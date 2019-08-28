The official Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association said Yao Shun (centre) was ordained as bishop of the diocese of Ulanqab in Inner Mongolia autonomous region on Monday. Photo: Twitter
Priest from northern China becomes first Catholic bishop ordained with blessing of Vatican and Beijing
- Antonio Yao Shun becomes bishop of Ulanqab in Inner Mongolia under deal agreed in September
- Vatican continues efforts to restore relations with China despite repression of faith on mainland
Topic | Catholic Church
