The official Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association said Yao Shun (centre) was ordained as bishop of the diocese of Ulanqab in Inner Mongolia autonomous region on Monday. Photo: Twitter
Diplomacy

Priest from northern China becomes first Catholic bishop ordained with blessing of Vatican and Beijing

  • Antonio Yao Shun becomes bishop of Ulanqab in Inner Mongolia under deal agreed in September
  • Vatican continues efforts to restore relations with China despite repression of faith on mainland
Topic |   Catholic Church
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:54pm, 28 Aug, 2019

The official Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association said Yao Shun (centre) was ordained as bishop of the diocese of Ulanqab in Inner Mongolia autonomous region on Monday. Photo: Twitter
