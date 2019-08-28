The damaged Filipino fishing boat after its collision with a Chinese vessel in the disputed South China Sea. Photo: AP
Chinese apology for Philippine fishing boat sinking lands as Duterte heads to Beijing
- Conciliatory gesture comes two months after collision in South China Sea left crew of 22 stranded
- Philippines president has been under pressure to take a tougher line during his visit
Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said there was no cause for alarm that the Chinese oceanographic research ship Zhang Jian had repeatedly entered Philippine waters without giving notice. File photo: Baidu
Sea policy on the hop: ‘erratic’ Philippine solutions to Chinese ship incursions
- Philippines warns of ‘unfriendly’ response to incursions by all foreign vessels, but makes exception for Chinese research ship
- Comes as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte heads to Beijing under pressure to take tough line on South China Sea
