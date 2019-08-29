Channels

A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Huawei plans high-end Mate 30 5G phone launch despite lack of Google apps and services

  • The Mate 30 cannot be sold with licensed Google apps and services due to the US ban on sales to Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:33am, 29 Aug, 2019

A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen. Photo: Reuters
Employees work at a Huawei store in Dongguan, Guangdong province on August 9, 2019. Photo: AFP
Innovation

Here’s what you need to know about Huawei’s Ark Compiler - which can port Android apps to new OS

  • Huawei’s confidence rests on a technology that the Chinese company has spent 10 years developing
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 11:24am, 15 Aug, 2019

Employees work at a Huawei store in Dongguan, Guangdong province on August 9, 2019. Photo: AFP
