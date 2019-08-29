Channels

The guided missile destroyer Wayne E. Meyer is first US warship to conduct freedom of navigation exercises close to two reefs claimed by Beijing in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Beijing hits out as US sends warship past two disputed reefs in South China Sea for the first time

  • Guided missile destroyer sails close to Fiery Cross and Mischief reefs, where China has military installations
  • PLA warns ‘all necessary measures’ will be taken to defend territorial claims
Topic |   South China Sea
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 2:00pm, 29 Aug, 2019

The Chinese vessel continued to survey Vietnam’s EEZ on Saturday under escort from at least four ships. Photo: Weibo
Diplomacy

Chinese survey ship moves closer to Vietnamese coast amid tensions over South China Sea

  • Vessel triggered tense stand-off between military and coastguard ships when it entered Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone last month
  • It comes after Vietnamese prime minister and his Australian counterpart expressed concern about China’s activities in disputed waters
Topic |   South China Sea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:57pm, 24 Aug, 2019

The Chinese vessel continued to survey Vietnam’s EEZ on Saturday under escort from at least four ships. Photo: Weibo
