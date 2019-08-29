The guided missile destroyer Wayne E. Meyer is first US warship to conduct freedom of navigation exercises close to two reefs claimed by Beijing in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
Beijing hits out as US sends warship past two disputed reefs in South China Sea for the first time
- Guided missile destroyer sails close to Fiery Cross and Mischief reefs, where China has military installations
- PLA warns ‘all necessary measures’ will be taken to defend territorial claims
The Chinese vessel continued to survey Vietnam’s EEZ on Saturday under escort from at least four ships. Photo: Weibo
Chinese survey ship moves closer to Vietnamese coast amid tensions over South China Sea
- Vessel triggered tense stand-off between military and coastguard ships when it entered Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone last month
- It comes after Vietnamese prime minister and his Australian counterpart expressed concern about China’s activities in disputed waters
