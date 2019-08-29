Channels

Ilham Tohti – pictured in 2010 – has been nominated for the Václav Havel Human Rights Prize. Photo: Ricky Wong
Diplomacy

Jailed dissident economist Ilham Tohti nominated for top European human rights prize

  • Prize co-sponsor says Tohti is an example of courage and determination in standing up for basic principles of justice and fairness
  • China says giving him the award would be a show of support for terrorism
Topic |   Xinjiang
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 9:00pm, 29 Aug, 2019

