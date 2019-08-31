Brazil has seen 84,000 fires since the start of the year, of which about 50 per cent were in the Amazon region. Photo: AFP
Fires in Amazon rainforest are being fuelled by US-China trade war, experts say
- Economic opportunities provided by tariff dispute are pushing Brazilian beef and soybean farmers to turn their backs on decades of good practice in region, researchers say
- Meanwhile, President Jair Bolsonaro is undermining Brazil’s ‘amazing’ policies on land protection by lowering fines for environmental crimes, ecologist says
Topic | Brazil
A firefighter extinguishes a fire in a forest near Porto Velho, Brazil. The Brazil Amazon region has suffered its worst fires in years. Photo: EPA
Amazon fires: Brazil bans burning for two months to defuse crisis
- Brazil’s president has been the subject of international criticism for fanning the flames of the Amazon’s destruction
