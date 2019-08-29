US and South Korean soldiers at a ceremony on an American base near Seoul. Photo: AP
Chinese military figures cast doubt on US plans to build more bases in Asia-Pacific
- Defence Secretary Mark Esper says Pentagon wants to expand presence in region, but PLA strategists suggest that countries may not want to sacrifice relations with China
- Beijing has already warned it will take countermeasures if American missiles are stationed in the region and the latest plans threaten to up the ante
Topic | US-China relations
US and South Korean soldiers at a ceremony on an American base near Seoul. Photo: AP