Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (centre) says his country will do all it can to encourage Japanese investment in Africa. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan keen to do business in Africa as China extends reach on continent
- Japanese prime minister says his administration will do all it can to encourage private investment in African countries
- Abe warns about excessive debt and stresses need for ‘quality’ infrastructure
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
The Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Guage Railway, funded by China, opened in 2017. Japan has criticised Chinese lending practices in Africa. Photo: Xinhua
Japan seeks to counter China in Africa with alternative ‘high-quality’ development
- Beijing will be watching as leaders of African nations and international organisations gather for development summit in Yokohama later this month
- Tokyo is expected to use the conference to articulate how its approach to aid and infrastructure is different from Chinese projects
Topic | Africa
