Filipino activists protest outside the Chinese embassy in April. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping urges Rodrigo Duterte to help build China-Philippine relations as pair meet amid growing South China Sea tensions
- Philippine leader has faced a growing domestic backlash after a Chinese vessel sank a Filipino ship, but Xi insists the two countries should cooperate and try to agree on a code of conduct for the disputed waters
- Manila’s ambassador says ‘now is the time’ to discuss their dispute after three years in which Duterte has worked to build up reservoir of goodwill
Topic | South China Sea
An activist outside the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila steps on a paper Chinese flag during a protest against the sinking of a fishing boat. Photo: EPA
When Xi meets Duterte: is the China-Philippines honeymoon over?
- Philippine president has gone out of his way to improve relations with Beijing since his 2016 election
- However, tensions in the South China Sea seem likely to cast a long shadow over his upcoming visit
Topic | The Philippines
