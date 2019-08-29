Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Filipino activists protest outside the Chinese embassy in April. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Xi Jinping urges Rodrigo Duterte to help build China-Philippine relations as pair meet amid growing South China Sea tensions

  • Philippine leader has faced a growing domestic backlash after a Chinese vessel sank a Filipino ship, but Xi insists the two countries should cooperate and try to agree on a code of conduct for the disputed waters
  • Manila’s ambassador says ‘now is the time’ to discuss their dispute after three years in which Duterte has worked to build up reservoir of goodwill
Topic |   South China Sea
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 10:59pm, 29 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Filipino activists protest outside the Chinese embassy in April. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
An activist outside the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila steps on a paper Chinese flag during a protest against the sinking of a fishing boat. Photo: EPA
Geopolitics

When Xi meets Duterte: is the China-Philippines honeymoon over?

  • Philippine president has gone out of his way to improve relations with Beijing since his 2016 election
  • However, tensions in the South China Sea seem likely to cast a long shadow over his upcoming visit
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 10:53am, 13 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

An activist outside the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila steps on a paper Chinese flag during a protest against the sinking of a fishing boat. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.