Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (second from right) speaks at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama on Thursday. Photo: Kyodo
China isn’t trying to lead African countries into debt trap but plays ‘important role’, lender says
- African Development Bank president says investment from China and other nations closes funding gap for crucial infrastructure projects
- Akinwumi Adesina urges Tokyo and Beijing to play ‘complementary roles’
Topic | China-Africa relations
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (centre) says his country will do all it can to encourage Japanese investment in Africa. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan keen to do business in Africa as China extends reach on continent
- Japanese prime minister says his administration will do all it can to encourage private investment in African countries
- Abe warns about excessive debt and stresses need for ‘quality’ infrastructure
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
