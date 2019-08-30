Channels

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (second from right) speaks at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama on Thursday. Photo: Kyodo
Diplomacy

China isn’t trying to lead African countries into debt trap but plays ‘important role’, lender says

  • African Development Bank president says investment from China and other nations closes funding gap for crucial infrastructure projects
  • Akinwumi Adesina urges Tokyo and Beijing to play ‘complementary roles’
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:11pm, 30 Aug, 2019

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (centre) says his country will do all it can to encourage Japanese investment in Africa. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Japan keen to do business in Africa as China extends reach on continent

  • Japanese prime minister says his administration will do all it can to encourage private investment in African countries
  • Abe warns about excessive debt and stresses need for ‘quality’ infrastructure
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 7:12am, 30 Aug, 2019

