Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper on Wednesday said the United States wanted to invest in more bases in the Asia-Pacific. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

New US military bases in Asia-Pacific ‘likely to be temporary’ for troop flexibility

  • Former adviser to US Indo-Pacific Command chief says Pentagon wants locations that aren’t permanent to allow forces to be rotated as needed
  • But analysts say nature of stations won’t deter Beijing from using ‘coercive diplomacy’ on host countries
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Lee Jeong-ho  

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 11:00pm, 30 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper on Wednesday said the United States wanted to invest in more bases in the Asia-Pacific. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US and South Korean soldiers at a ceremony on an American base near Seoul. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Chinese military figures cast doubt on US plans to build more bases in Asia-Pacific

  • US Defence Secretary Mark Esper says Pentagon wants to expand presence in region, but PLA strategists suggest countries may not want to sacrifice relations with China
  • Beijing has already warned of countermeasures if American missiles are stationed in the region and the latest plans threaten to up the ante
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Lee Jeong-ho  

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 11:37pm, 29 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US and South Korean soldiers at a ceremony on an American base near Seoul. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.