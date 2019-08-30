US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper on Wednesday said the United States wanted to invest in more bases in the Asia-Pacific. Photo: AP
New US military bases in Asia-Pacific ‘likely to be temporary’ for troop flexibility
- Former adviser to US Indo-Pacific Command chief says Pentagon wants locations that aren’t permanent to allow forces to be rotated as needed
- But analysts say nature of stations won’t deter Beijing from using ‘coercive diplomacy’ on host countries
Topic | US-China relations
US and South Korean soldiers at a ceremony on an American base near Seoul. Photo: AP
Chinese military figures cast doubt on US plans to build more bases in Asia-Pacific
- US Defence Secretary Mark Esper says Pentagon wants to expand presence in region, but PLA strategists suggest countries may not want to sacrifice relations with China
- Beijing has already warned of countermeasures if American missiles are stationed in the region and the latest plans threaten to up the ante
