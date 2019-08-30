Channels

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to travel to Pyongyang next week. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China’s foreign minister to visit North Korea ahead of possible fifth trip to Beijing by Kim Jong-un in October

  • Three-day trip by Wang Yi is ‘an important follow-up action for China and the DPRK to implement the consensus of top leaders ... and promote bilateral relations’, ministry spokesman says
  • China ‘willing to play a constructive role in realising the denuclearisation of the [Korean] peninsula’
Topic |   North Korea
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 7:55pm, 30 Aug, 2019

A ballistic missile being launched from an unknown location in North Korea early on July 31. Photo: Handout via AFP
East Asia

North Korea tests ‘super-large multiple rocket launcher’, Trump ‘not happy’ about it

  • North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, the South Korean military said
  • Analysts said it appeared to be at least the fourth new missile system unveiled by North Korea since stalled denuclearisation talks in February
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:53pm, 25 Aug, 2019

