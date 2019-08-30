Xi Jinping (left) shakes hands with Rodrigo Duterte during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Basketball World Cup in Beijing on Friday. Duterte is on his fifth visit to China as president. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping tells Rodrigo Duterte to ‘put aside’ South China Sea dispute and focus on oil and gas deal
- Chinese president also urges his visiting Philippine counterpart not to be influenced by ‘external interference’ – an apparent reference to US pressure
- Xi reiterates Beijing’s position that it does not recognise 2016 international tribunal ruling on contested waterway in favour of Manila
Topic | Rodrigo Duterte
Filipino activists protest outside the Chinese embassy in April. Photo: Reuters
China and Philippines form steering group on sea resources as leaders meet amid growing tensions
- Philippine leader has faced a growing domestic backlash after a Chinese vessel sank a Filipino ship, but Xi insists the two countries should cooperate and try to agree on a code of conduct for the disputed waters
- Manila’s ambassador says ‘now is the time’ to discuss their dispute after three years in which Duterte has worked to build up reservoir of goodwill
Topic | South China Sea
