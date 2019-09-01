Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for an eighth time in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for an eighth time in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Filipino activists protest outside the Chinese embassy in April. Photo: Reuters
China and Philippines form steering group on sea resources as leaders meet amid growing tensions
- Philippine leader has faced a growing domestic backlash after a Chinese vessel sank a Filipino ship, but Xi insists the two countries should cooperate and try to agree on a code of conduct for the disputed waters
- Manila’s ambassador says ‘now is the time’ to discuss their dispute after three years in which Duterte has worked to build up reservoir of goodwill
Topic | South China Sea
Filipino activists protest outside the Chinese embassy in April. Photo: Reuters