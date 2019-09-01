Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China has been building closer ties with Greenland in recent years. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Did China’s growing presence in Arctic prompt Donald Trump’s offer to buy Greenland?

  • US president likely had Beijing ‘on his mind’ when he made his audacious offer, diplomat says
  • Proposal ‘could be interpreted as a very clear signal’ to China and Denmark that the US sees Greenland as part of an exclusive strategic zone, academic says
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Stuart Lau  

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 5:00am, 1 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

China has been building closer ties with Greenland in recent years. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.