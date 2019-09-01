China has been building closer ties with Greenland in recent years. Photo: Reuters
Did China’s growing presence in Arctic prompt Donald Trump’s offer to buy Greenland?
- US president likely had Beijing ‘on his mind’ when he made his audacious offer, diplomat says
- Proposal ‘could be interpreted as a very clear signal’ to China and Denmark that the US sees Greenland as part of an exclusive strategic zone, academic says
