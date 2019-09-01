Channels

American firms that leave China will be turning their backs on 400 million middle-class consumers – more than the entire population of the United States. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US firms that leave China on Donald Trump’s ‘order’ will only hurt themselves, experts say

  • World’s most populous nation offers economic opportunities that cannot be matched anywhere else, analysts say
  • Missing out on future growth ‘would weaken the competitiveness of US industry’ and harm its domestic interests, business leader says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 7:30pm, 1 Sep, 2019

China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell by 0.2 points in August as the trade war continued to bite. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Escalating trade war continues to hit China’s manufacturing, with slump continuing into August

  • The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday, was 49.5 in August
  • Figure adds to a month of woe for policymakers in Beijing, even ahead of planned US tariff increases on September 1, October 1, and December 15
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 10:28pm, 31 Aug, 2019

