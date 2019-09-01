Channels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is facing mounting domestic pressure to take a tougher stand on China. Photo: AFP
‘Ball is in Beijing’s court’ on South China Sea after Rodrigo Duterte puts focus on international law

  • Philippine president raised contentious 2016 tribunal ruling with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing, but Xi Jinping said he would not accept it
  • Observers say historically prickly issues are unlikely to get in the way of closer ties between the two nations
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 1:00pm, 1 Sep, 2019

Xi Jinping (left) shakes hands with Rodrigo Duterte during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Basketball World Cup in Beijing on Friday. Duterte is on his fifth visit to China as president. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping tells Rodrigo Duterte to ‘put aside’ South China Sea dispute and focus on oil and gas deal

  • Chinese president also urges his visiting Philippine counterpart not to be influenced by ‘external interference’ – an apparent reference to US pressure
  • Xi reiterates Beijing’s position that it does not recognise 2016 international tribunal ruling on contested waterway in favour of Manila
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 10:49pm, 30 Aug, 2019

