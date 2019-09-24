Cambodians work on a high-rise building site in Sihanoukville. The city has been transformed by a construction boom driven by Chinese cash. Photo: AFP
Sihanoukville’s big gamble: the sleepy beach town in Cambodia that bet its future on Chinese money
- Investment from China has brought huge change – and many casinos – to the former fishing village and backpacker favourite
- But while the boom has created opportunities and drawn thousands of new arrivals, there are also serious problems
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Submerged cars, buses and motorbikes were abandoned throughout the city during heavy flooding in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, early last month. Photo: Mother Nature
Is Chinese money drowning Sihanoukville, Cambodia? Floods blamed on rapid pace of development
- The coastal city has become a focal point for investment from China, but the pace of development has outpaced essential town planning
- When floods caused extensive damage last month it raised safety concerns, and worries that things are only going to get worse
Topic | Cambodia
