Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump (left) and his Chinese counterpart Jinping agreed in June that trade talks should resume but they remain stalled. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China concessions to US would be ‘grave error’ in any trade deal

  • Beijing urged to continue the trade war struggle until victory achieved
  • Don’t be weak in face of bullying behaviour, Communist Party mouthpiece says
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 3:34pm, 2 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump (left) and his Chinese counterpart Jinping agreed in June that trade talks should resume but they remain stalled. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meetings have tended to be cordial affairs despite the trade war and a host of other issues the two nations disagree on. Photo: AP
Kristian McGuire
Opinion

Opinion

Kristian McGuire

Donald Trump’s ‘conditional engagement’ of China is not new, nor will it change when he’s gone

  • The mercurial US president’s business background isn’t to blame for his growing list of contingencies in China talks. Rather, these conditions – from Hong Kong and North Korea to opioids – reflect core US interests and will outlast Trump
Kristian McGuire

Kristian McGuire  

Updated: 3:43am, 30 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meetings have tended to be cordial affairs despite the trade war and a host of other issues the two nations disagree on. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.