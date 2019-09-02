Channels

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in Beijing on Thursday for talks with political and business leaders. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expected to use China visit to push EU trade deal

  • Two sides likely to seek progress on trade and investment during three-day trip but sensitive issues may be a stumbling block
  • Beijing may test Berlin’s commitment to strict investment screening rules
Topic |   European Union
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 10:46pm, 2 Sep, 2019

Mainland Chinese tourists love to travel and now spend more on holidays than those from any other country, according to a new survey by Get Going Insurance.
Leisure

Germany, China, the US: Where do the world’s biggest spenders on travel come from – and where do they most like to visit?

According to a top new travel survey, US and German holidaymakers ranked second and third, respectively, in terms of tourism expenditure in 2017, but which nation ranked first?

Topic |   Asia travel
Brittany Eubanks

Brittany Eubanks  

Updated: 1:00pm, 21 Aug, 2019

