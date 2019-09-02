German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in Beijing on Thursday for talks with political and business leaders. Photo: Reuters
German Chancellor Angela Merkel expected to use China visit to push EU trade deal
- Two sides likely to seek progress on trade and investment during three-day trip but sensitive issues may be a stumbling block
- Beijing may test Berlin’s commitment to strict investment screening rules
Topic | European Union
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in Beijing on Thursday for talks with political and business leaders. Photo: Reuters
Mainland Chinese tourists love to travel and now spend more on holidays than those from any other country, according to a new survey by Get Going Insurance.
Germany, China, the US: Where do the world’s biggest spenders on travel come from – and where do they most like to visit?
According to a top new travel survey, US and German holidaymakers ranked second and third, respectively, in terms of tourism expenditure in 2017, but which nation ranked first?
Topic | Asia travel
Mainland Chinese tourists love to travel and now spend more on holidays than those from any other country, according to a new survey by Get Going Insurance.