Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen inspect an honour guard in Taipei in 2017. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China, US rivalry in Pacific may heat up as Solomon Islands looks to switch ties from Taipei to Beijing

  • Task force is reportedly evaluating diplomatic relations with self-ruled island, while a delegation went to Beijing to discuss potentially switching allegiance
  • Growing Chinese influence in region has raised concern among US and allies
Topic |   US-China relations
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 8:00am, 3 Sep, 2019

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen inspect an honour guard in Taipei in 2017. Photo: AFP
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Solomon Islands sets up task force to consider switching Taiwan ties to Beijing

  • The Pacific island nation has recognised self-ruled Taiwan since 1983 but would be a prized chip for China
  • After an aggressive push over the past decade, China has become the largest two-way provider of funding in the Pacific
Topic |   Pacific nations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:54pm, 2 Sep, 2019

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. Photo: EPA
