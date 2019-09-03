Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen inspect an honour guard in Taipei in 2017. Photo: AFP
China, US rivalry in Pacific may heat up as Solomon Islands looks to switch ties from Taipei to Beijing
- Task force is reportedly evaluating diplomatic relations with self-ruled island, while a delegation went to Beijing to discuss potentially switching allegiance
- Growing Chinese influence in region has raised concern among US and allies
Topic | US-China relations
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen inspect an honour guard in Taipei in 2017. Photo: AFP
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. Photo: EPA
Solomon Islands sets up task force to consider switching Taiwan ties to Beijing
- The Pacific island nation has recognised self-ruled Taiwan since 1983 but would be a prized chip for China
- After an aggressive push over the past decade, China has become the largest two-way provider of funding in the Pacific
Topic | Pacific nations
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. Photo: EPA