Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and US Vice-President Mike Pence during the signing of the declaration. Photo: EPA-EFE
US and Poland sign 5G security agreement as part of effort to block Chinese telecoms giant Huawei from European networks
- US Vice-President Mike Pence and Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki signed the deal on Monday
Topic | 5G
China’s foreign ministry said Beijing hoped India would make an independent decision on 5G bidders. Photo: Reuters
Huawei ban: China warns India of ‘reverse sanctions’ if telecoms giant gets blocked from 5G bidding, sources say
- India’s ambassador in Beijing was called to the Chinese foreign ministry on July 10 to hear China’s concerns about the US campaign against Huawei
- China’s foreign ministry said Beijing hoped India would make an independent decision on 5G bidders
Topic | Huawei
