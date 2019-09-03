Liu Yuejin, deputy of China’s drugs control commission (centre), hit back at accusations from the United States on Tuesday. Photo: Simon Song
US fentanyl seizures show China is not the main supplier, Beijing drugs official says
- China has made efforts to curb flow of the opioid, vice-commissioner of anti-drugs body says
- Liu Yuejin adds that the issue is ‘totally irrelevant’ to trade talks
A US fentanyl user holds a needle used to inject the drug. Photo: AP
