Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) meets his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho in Pyongyang. Photo: Handout
China tells North Korea it wants ‘closer communication and cooperation on world stage’
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho the two countries ‘have always been in the same boat’ during Pyongyang visit
- It comes as both nations face a deadlock in talks with Washington
Topic | North Korea
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) meets his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho in Pyongyang. Photo: Handout
US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed in June that trade talks should resume but they remain stalled. Photo: AP
China concessions to US would be ‘grave error’ in any trade deal
- Beijing urged to continue the trade war struggle until victory achieved
- Don’t be weak in face of bullying behaviour, Communist Party mouthpiece says
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed in June that trade talks should resume but they remain stalled. Photo: AP