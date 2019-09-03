Channels

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) meets his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho in Pyongyang. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

China tells North Korea it wants ‘closer communication and cooperation on world stage’

  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho the two countries ‘have always been in the same boat’ during Pyongyang visit
  • It comes as both nations face a deadlock in talks with Washington
Topic |   North Korea
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 10:30pm, 3 Sep, 2019

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) meets his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho in Pyongyang. Photo: Handout
US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed in June that trade talks should resume but they remain stalled. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China concessions to US would be ‘grave error’ in any trade deal

  • Beijing urged to continue the trade war struggle until victory achieved
  • Don’t be weak in face of bullying behaviour, Communist Party mouthpiece says
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 12:15am, 3 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed in June that trade talks should resume but they remain stalled. Photo: AP
