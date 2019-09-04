Channels

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (centre) meets US senators David Perdue (left) and Steve Daines on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China’s top negotiator Liu He urges US senators to ‘deepen mutual understanding’ to resolve trade war

  • Bipartisan group hold meetings with the vice-premier and China’s top legislator Li Zhanshu, while trade talks remain on hold
  • No sign of whether anti-government protests in Hong Kong were discussed
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 1:37pm, 4 Sep, 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (centre) meets US senators David Perdue (left) and Steve Daines on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
US President Donald Trump said that “if it weren’t for the trade talks, Hong Kong would be in much bigger trouble”. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China says Donald Trump’s attempts to use Hong Kong as ‘bargaining chip’ in US trade talks will fail

  • Commentary on state broadcaster says US president contradicted himself in latest remarks and that trade issues should not be politicised
  • Donald Trump on Friday claimed China’s response to anti-government protests had been restrained because it didn’t want to jeopardise trade talks
Topic |   US-China trade war
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 3:29pm, 3 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump said that “if it weren’t for the trade talks, Hong Kong would be in much bigger trouble”. Photo: Reuters
