Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (centre) meets US senators David Perdue (left) and Steve Daines on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s top negotiator Liu He urges US senators to ‘deepen mutual understanding’ to resolve trade war
- Bipartisan group hold meetings with the vice-premier and China’s top legislator Li Zhanshu, while trade talks remain on hold
- No sign of whether anti-government protests in Hong Kong were discussed
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (centre) meets US senators David Perdue (left) and Steve Daines on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
US President Donald Trump said that “if it weren’t for the trade talks, Hong Kong would be in much bigger trouble”. Photo: Reuters
China says Donald Trump’s attempts to use Hong Kong as ‘bargaining chip’ in US trade talks will fail
- Commentary on state broadcaster says US president contradicted himself in latest remarks and that trade issues should not be politicised
- Donald Trump on Friday claimed China’s response to anti-government protests had been restrained because it didn’t want to jeopardise trade talks
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump said that “if it weren’t for the trade talks, Hong Kong would be in much bigger trouble”. Photo: Reuters