The Chinese embassy has sent an open letter to students at the start of the academic year.
Diplomacy

Chinese embassy in US urges students to ‘tell China’s story well’ and help to build bridges

  • Message to mark start of academic year also tells Chinese citizens studying in America to work to promote greater understanding at time of heightened tensions
  • Students told they are ‘representatives of this generation of Chinese youth’
Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 11:57pm, 4 Sep, 2019


US President Donald Trump said that "if it weren't for the trade talks, Hong Kong would be in much bigger trouble".
China Economy

China says Donald Trump’s attempts to use Hong Kong as ‘bargaining chip’ in US trade talks will fail

  • Commentary on state broadcaster says US president contradicted himself in latest remarks and that trade issues should not be politicised
  • Donald Trump on Friday claimed China’s response to anti-government protests had been restrained because it didn’t want to jeopardise trade talks
Topic |   US-China trade war
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 3:29pm, 3 Sep, 2019


