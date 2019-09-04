The Chinese foreign ministry has called on the US not to “lecture” or “threaten” other countries to align with the US on 5G. Photo: Reuters
EU and US jostle over Europe’s 5G future
- Poland teams up with the United States to ensure only ‘trusted suppliers’ have access to telecoms network
- European Union looks for its own middle ground that will address security concerns
Topic | 5G
The Chinese foreign ministry has called on the US not to “lecture” or “threaten” other countries to align with the US on 5G. Photo: Reuters