The giant Chinese crane vessel Lin Jiang was tracked from southern China to its position on Tuesday night off the coast of Vietnam. Image: Marine Traffic
Giant China crane ship turns up near Vietnamese coast
- Beijing stretches Hanoi’s maritime capacity after weeks of tension in South China Sea
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Photo: EPA-EFE
New allies Vietnam and Australia concerned about China’s activities in South China Sea
- Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc was meeting his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison after strengthening ties
- Chinese and Vietnamese ships have been locked in a stand-off in the sea since early July
