Hundreds of activists march to the British consulate in Hong Kong, urging the British government to grant full citizenship to British National (Overseas) passport holders. Photo: Nora Tam
British MPs step up calls for Hongkongers to be given rights of abode ‘as an insurance policy’
- Unrest fuels calls for Britain and Commonwealth countries to give residency rights to British National Overseas passport holders
- British government remains non-committal with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab warning it risks undermining ‘one country, two systems’
