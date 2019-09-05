Channels

President Donald Trump talks to reporters. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US President Donald Trump says the US does not want to discuss Huawei ‘national security concern’ with China

  • The US president has said in the past has that he would be open to including Huawei in talks to reach a trade deal with Beijing
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:35am, 5 Sep, 2019

A newly opened Huawei store in Xian, Shaanxi province. A 90-day extension for US companies to supply the Chinese telecoms giant has not provided much relief. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

A reprieve in name only: Trump’s Huawei moves leave US tech companies confused

  • Delaying a ban while adding more Huawei entities to the blacklist ‘reflects a schizophrenic approach to China trade relations’
  • The episode reminds US tech companies of a much broader problem: in this environment, how to do business with China
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Updated: 2:29am, 29 Aug, 2019

