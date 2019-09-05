China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, meets President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
China vows to keep funding African infrastructure projects despite debt-trap claims
- China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, tells Kenya’s president that Beijing is committed to partnering with African nations via the Belt and Road Initiative
- Projects aim to foster intra-Africa commerce and inter-regional trade between Africa and Asia, Yang says
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, meets President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, on Wednesday. Photo: Handout