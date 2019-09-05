Channels

Dominic Barton has been named as Canada’s new ambassador to China. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Canada names Dominic Barton as new China envoy amid damaged relations following arrest of Meng Wanzhou

  • Barton is the former global managing director of consulting firm McKinsey & Co
  • Trudeau fired the previous ambassador after he said it would be ‘great’ if the US dropped its extradition request for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
Topic |   Huawei
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 4:29am, 5 Sep, 2019

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was detained in Canada last year at the request of the United States. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Chinese embassy says the US is trying to suppress Huawei with ‘typical bullying behaviour’

  • Diplomats in Canada hit back a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo contrasted treatment of Meng Wanzhou with that of two Canadians ‘arbitrarily detained’ in China
  • Meng, a senior executive with the tech giant, is currently being on bail in Vancouver where she is fighting extradition to the US
Topic |   Huawei
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 1:47pm, 24 Aug, 2019

