Dominic Barton has been named as Canada’s new ambassador to China. Photo: Reuters
Canada names Dominic Barton as new China envoy amid damaged relations following arrest of Meng Wanzhou
- Barton is the former global managing director of consulting firm McKinsey & Co
- Trudeau fired the previous ambassador after he said it would be ‘great’ if the US dropped its extradition request for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was detained in Canada last year at the request of the United States. Photo: Reuters
Chinese embassy says the US is trying to suppress Huawei with ‘typical bullying behaviour’
- Diplomats in Canada hit back a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo contrasted treatment of Meng Wanzhou with that of two Canadians ‘arbitrarily detained’ in China
- Meng, a senior executive with the tech giant, is currently being on bail in Vancouver where she is fighting extradition to the US
