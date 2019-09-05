US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have shared their first phone call with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) since August 13. Photo: AFP
Trade war: Chinese and US negotiators agree to meet in early October
- The two sides hold first top-level phone call since August 13
- They agree to meet in Washington and to create positive conditions for dialogue
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (centre) meets US Senators David Perdue (left) and Steve Daines on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s top negotiator Liu He urges 2 US senators to ‘deepen mutual understanding’ to resolve trade war
- Two Republican lawmakers meet with the vice-premier and China’s top legislator Li Zhanshu, while trade talks remain on hold
- No sign of whether anti-government protests in Hong Kong were discussed
