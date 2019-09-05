Channels

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have shared their first phone call with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) since August 13. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Trade war: Chinese and US negotiators agree to meet in early October

  • The two sides hold first top-level phone call since August 13
  • They agree to meet in Washington and to create positive conditions for dialogue
Topic |   US-China trade war
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 10:38am, 5 Sep, 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (centre) meets US Senators David Perdue (left) and Steve Daines on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China’s top negotiator Liu He urges 2 US senators to ‘deepen mutual understanding’ to resolve trade war

  • Two Republican lawmakers meet with the vice-premier and China’s top legislator Li Zhanshu, while trade talks remain on hold
  • No sign of whether anti-government protests in Hong Kong were discussed
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 5:11am, 5 Sep, 2019

