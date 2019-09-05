The Solomon Islands relies heavily on financial support from overseas due to its limited means of generating income, which is largely through timber exports. Photo: Reuters
Beijing offers development fund if Solomon Islands breaks diplomatic ties with Taipei
- Head of task force in South Pacific nation charged with evaluating diplomatic ties says Beijing will provide financial backing for ‘a certain period’
- But anti-corruption agency Transparency Solomon Islands urges caution in switching allegiance over concerns country will not be able to hold firm against Beijing’s interests
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen inspect an honour guard in Taipei in 2017. Photo: AFP
China, US rivalry in Pacific may heat up as Solomon Islands looks to switch ties from Taipei to Beijing
- Task force is reportedly evaluating diplomatic relations with self-ruled island, while a delegation went to Beijing to discuss potentially switching allegiance
- Growing Chinese influence in region has raised concern among US and allies
