The Solomon Islands relies heavily on financial support from overseas due to its limited means of generating income, which is largely through timber exports. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Beijing offers development fund if Solomon Islands breaks diplomatic ties with Taipei

  • Head of task force in South Pacific nation charged with evaluating diplomatic ties says Beijing will provide financial backing for ‘a certain period’
  • But anti-corruption agency Transparency Solomon Islands urges caution in switching allegiance over concerns country will not be able to hold firm against Beijing’s interests
Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:39pm, 5 Sep, 2019

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen inspect an honour guard in Taipei in 2017. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China, US rivalry in Pacific may heat up as Solomon Islands looks to switch ties from Taipei to Beijing

  • Task force is reportedly evaluating diplomatic relations with self-ruled island, while a delegation went to Beijing to discuss potentially switching allegiance
  • Growing Chinese influence in region has raised concern among US and allies
Topic |   US-China relations
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 10:18am, 4 Sep, 2019

