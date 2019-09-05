US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress looks forward to advancing the legislation on democracy and human rights. Photo: Bloomberg
China tells US politicians to stop ‘interfering’ in Hong Kong after Nancy Pelosi backs push for democracy bill
- Foreign ministry in Beijing insists situation in city is no concern of Americans as House Speaker calls for universal suffrage
- Senior figures in Congress welcome decision to scrap extradition bill but continue to push for democracy and human rights law
