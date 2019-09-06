The trade war between China and the US “cannot and should not be allowed to escalate”, Chinese state media said on Friday. Photo: AFP
China, US must both take action to end trade war, make progress, Chinese state media says
- Dispute has already affected global economy and ‘must not be allowed to escalate’, Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily says in commentary
- By going to Washington for latest talks, China is showing it is willing to cooperate to find a solution, CCTV says
China-US trade war talks to resume in early October as global growth outlook dims
- The two sides hold first top-level phone call since August 13
- Economists cut Chinese 2020 growth forecasts below 6 per cent on increasing impact of trade war and insufficient Beijing stimulus to stabilise growth
