Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People read messages on a Lennon Wall in the Tai Po area of Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Diplomacy

How Lennon Walls and human chains link Hong Kong’s protesters to cold war Europe

  • ‘Leaderless resistance’ to controversial extradition law looks to 1980s Prague and the Baltic states for creative and peaceful means of dissent
  • Analysts say Eastern Europe’s long memory of communist rule explains antipathy felt in countries like Lithuania and Czech Republic towards Beijing’s tactics
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 8:15pm, 8 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

People read messages on a Lennon Wall in the Tai Po area of Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Hong Kong government has launched a global advertising campaign describing the financial hub as a safe and welcoming place for business. Photo: Handout
Politics

After extradition bill withdrawal, Hong Kong launches global ad campaign to reassure investors

  • Full-page ads will appear in selected newspapers around the world stating that Hong Kong remains a safe and open city
  • The government says the time is right to provide a ‘sincere and unvarnished assessment of our position’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 11:07pm, 5 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Hong Kong government has launched a global advertising campaign describing the financial hub as a safe and welcoming place for business. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.