Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, pictured with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, vowed to review his country’s relationship with Taipei after he was elected in April. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Solomon Islands ‘yet to decide’ on Taiwan-Beijing diplomacy debate

  • Issue will not be finalised until Pacific nation’s cabinet has reviewed a task force report, foreign affairs department says
  • Taipei says Beijing’s expansion in region ‘has made many countries to fall into the trap of debt’
Topic |   Taiwan
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

Reuters  

Updated: 4:38pm, 6 Sep, 2019

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, pictured with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, vowed to review his country’s relationship with Taipei after he was elected in April. Photo: AFP
The Solomon Islands relies heavily on financial support from overseas due to its limited means of generating income, which is largely through timber exports. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Beijing offers development fund if Solomon Islands breaks diplomatic ties with Taipei

  • Head of task force in South Pacific nation charged with evaluating diplomatic ties says Beijing will provide financial backing for ‘a certain period’
  • But anti-corruption agency Transparency Solomon Islands urges caution in switching allegiance over concerns country will not be able to hold firm against Beijing’s interests
Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:39pm, 5 Sep, 2019

The Solomon Islands relies heavily on financial support from overseas due to its limited means of generating income, which is largely through timber exports. Photo: Reuters
