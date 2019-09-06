Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, pictured with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, vowed to review his country’s relationship with Taipei after he was elected in April. Photo: AFP
Solomon Islands ‘yet to decide’ on Taiwan-Beijing diplomacy debate
- Issue will not be finalised until Pacific nation’s cabinet has reviewed a task force report, foreign affairs department says
- Taipei says Beijing’s expansion in region ‘has made many countries to fall into the trap of debt’
The Solomon Islands relies heavily on financial support from overseas due to its limited means of generating income, which is largely through timber exports. Photo: Reuters
Beijing offers development fund if Solomon Islands breaks diplomatic ties with Taipei
- Head of task force in South Pacific nation charged with evaluating diplomatic ties says Beijing will provide financial backing for ‘a certain period’
- But anti-corruption agency Transparency Solomon Islands urges caution in switching allegiance over concerns country will not be able to hold firm against Beijing’s interests
