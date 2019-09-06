Channels

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea as its sovereign territory. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

South China Sea ‘likely to top agenda’ when Malaysian foreign minister visits Beijing next week

  • Saifuddin Abdullah’s trip comes a week after Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad called for restraint among claimants to disputed waters during visit to Hanoi
  • ‘Balanced’ Kuala Lumpur has played an important role in mediating on such issues, academic says
Topic |   South China Sea
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 7:32pm, 6 Sep, 2019

The giant Chinese crane vessel Lin Jiang was tracked from southern China to its position on Tuesday night off the coast of Vietnam. Image: Marine Traffic
Diplomacy

Giant China crane ship turns up near Vietnamese coast

  • Beijing stretches Hanoi’s maritime capacity after weeks of tension in South China Sea
Topic |   South China Sea
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 6:06pm, 5 Sep, 2019

