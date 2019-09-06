Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea as its sovereign territory. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea ‘likely to top agenda’ when Malaysian foreign minister visits Beijing next week
- Saifuddin Abdullah’s trip comes a week after Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad called for restraint among claimants to disputed waters during visit to Hanoi
- ‘Balanced’ Kuala Lumpur has played an important role in mediating on such issues, academic says
Topic | South China Sea
Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea as its sovereign territory. Photo: Reuters
The giant Chinese crane vessel Lin Jiang was tracked from southern China to its position on Tuesday night off the coast of Vietnam. Image: Marine Traffic
Giant China crane ship turns up near Vietnamese coast
- Beijing stretches Hanoi’s maritime capacity after weeks of tension in South China Sea
Topic | South China Sea
The giant Chinese crane vessel Lin Jiang was tracked from southern China to its position on Tuesday night off the coast of Vietnam. Image: Marine Traffic