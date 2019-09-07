The USS Montgomery leads a flotilla of Asean navy ships in the Gulf of Thailand, during a joint maritime exercise. Photo: AFP
Asean steers between two powers with joint US military exercise in South China Sea
- Five-day drill follows similar exercise with China last year, but Asian bloc is trying to avoid favouring either power
- Manoeuvres, led by US and Thailand, involved eight warships, four aircraft and more than 1,000 personnel
Topic | Asean
The USS Montgomery leads a flotilla of Asean navy ships in the Gulf of Thailand, during a joint maritime exercise. Photo: AFP
Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea as its sovereign territory. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea ‘likely to top agenda’ when Malaysian foreign minister visits Beijing next week
- Saifuddin Abdullah’s trip comes a week after Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad called for restraint among claimants to disputed waters during visit to Hanoi
- ‘Balanced’ Kuala Lumpur has played an important role in mediating on such issues, academic says
Topic | South China Sea
Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea as its sovereign territory. Photo: Reuters