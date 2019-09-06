Channels

Vladimir Putin made the comments during an economic forum in Vladivostok. Photo: Kremlin/ DPA
Diplomacy

Russia and China should be allowed to join G7, says Vladimir Putin

  • Russian leader also says bloc should let India and Turkey join – a suggestion that few believe will be accepted
  • Russia was expelled from bloc over invasion of Crimea and, apart from Donald Trump, there is little appetite for its return
Topic |   Russia
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 10:00pm, 6 Sep, 2019

