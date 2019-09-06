Vladimir Putin made the comments during an economic forum in Vladivostok. Photo: Kremlin/ DPA
Russia and China should be allowed to join G7, says Vladimir Putin
- Russian leader also says bloc should let India and Turkey join – a suggestion that few believe will be accepted
- Russia was expelled from bloc over invasion of Crimea and, apart from Donald Trump, there is little appetite for its return
Topic | Russia
Vladimir Putin made the comments during an economic forum in Vladivostok. Photo: Kremlin/ DPA