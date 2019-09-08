Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Universities are under pressure amid federal investigations to root out practices that compromise US research and bills to curb foreign influence. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Under pressure, US universities start the year seeking to curb foreign influence fears

  • Colleges respond to concern from lawmakers and federal agencies with measures including updated protocols for foreign visitors on campuses
  • They are becoming ‘much more cautious’ about contractual relationships with ‘foreign entities’
Topic |   US-China relations
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 7:00pm, 8 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Universities are under pressure amid federal investigations to root out practices that compromise US research and bills to curb foreign influence. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
The FBI has asked some US research universities to develop protocols for monitoring students and scholars from China. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

US academics condemn ‘racial profiling’ of Chinese students and scholars over spying fears

  • Intelligence agencies monitoring people based on country of origin ‘should raise alarms in a democracy’, education bodies warn US government in letter
  • It follows spate of dismissals and harassment of Chinese-American researchers in connection with alleged spying on Beijing’s behalf
Topic |   US-China relations
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Updated: 11:41pm, 12 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The FBI has asked some US research universities to develop protocols for monitoring students and scholars from China. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.