Universities are under pressure amid federal investigations to root out practices that compromise US research and bills to curb foreign influence. Photo: Xinhua
Under pressure, US universities start the year seeking to curb foreign influence fears
- Colleges respond to concern from lawmakers and federal agencies with measures including updated protocols for foreign visitors on campuses
- They are becoming ‘much more cautious’ about contractual relationships with ‘foreign entities’

