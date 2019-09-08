Channels

India and Russia have agreed to launch a maritime route that would partly go through the hotly contested waters of the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

India challenging China’s influence in the South China Sea with outreach to Russia and other regional powers, analysts say

  • India and Russia have agreed to launch a maritime route that would partly go through the hotly contested waters
  • Traditional security allies also could ramp up their military and technological collaboration
Topic |   China-India relations
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 8:37am, 8 Sep, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vladivostok on Wednesday. Photo: AP
South Asia

India’s Modi talks tigers, arms deals and ‘close’ friendships with Russia’s Putin at Far East forum

  • Russia’s president is also set to be joined by the prime ministers of Japan, Malaysia and Mongolia at the three-day economic summit
  • India is a key client for Russia’s arms industry and Moscow will be looking to make progress on new deals during the talks
Topic |   Narendra Modi
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:02pm, 4 Sep, 2019

