Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping walks hand in hand with then-leader of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, in Harare in 2015. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China mourns Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe after years of unwavering support

  • Despite international pressure to stop working with his administration over its human rights record, Beijing’s influence in the African nation only grew
  • Chinese foreign ministry describes him as an ‘outstanding leader of the national liberation movement and statesman’
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 6:30pm, 7 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping walks hand in hand with then-leader of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, in Harare in 2015. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) drag an injured protester during clashes in Harare on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Africa

‘Worse than Mugabe’: Zimbabwe police beat demonstrators as they defy protest ban

  • Tear gas used to disperse crowds gathered in capital Harare to demonstrate against country’s worsening economy
  • Dozens arrested during clampdown as protesters march despite failure to overturn police ban in court
Topic |   Zimbabwe
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:17pm, 17 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) drag an injured protester during clashes in Harare on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.