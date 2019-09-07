Chinese President Xi Jinping walks hand in hand with then-leader of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, in Harare in 2015. Photo: AFP
China mourns Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe after years of unwavering support
- Despite international pressure to stop working with his administration over its human rights record, Beijing’s influence in the African nation only grew
- Chinese foreign ministry describes him as an ‘outstanding leader of the national liberation movement and statesman’
Topic | China-Africa relations
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) drag an injured protester during clashes in Harare on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Worse than Mugabe’: Zimbabwe police beat demonstrators as they defy protest ban
- Tear gas used to disperse crowds gathered in capital Harare to demonstrate against country’s worsening economy
- Dozens arrested during clampdown as protesters march despite failure to overturn police ban in court
Topic | Zimbabwe
