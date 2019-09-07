After a speech at Kansas State University on Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said “we want freedom for those folks”, referring to the Uygurs. Photo: AP
US to seek support at UN to ‘call out’ China over treatment of Uygurs, Mike Pompeo says
- He says Washington will try to ‘rally the world’ against Beijing attempting to ‘brainwash coming on 1 million Uygur Muslims in internment camps’
- Secretary of state dismisses Chinese claims that the camps are meant to ‘educate and to save’ people influenced by religious extremism
Apple confirmed on Friday that China’s Uygurs had been the target of attacks due to iPhone security flaws. Photo: AFP
Apple says China’s Uygurs targeted in iPhone attack but disputes Google’s description of ‘en masse’ hack
- Apple said the attack ‘was narrowly focused’ and affected ‘fewer than a dozen websites that focus on content related to the Uygur community’
- Apple also said it fixed the issue in February, within 10 days of being notified by Google
