SCMP
After a speech at Kansas State University on Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said “we want freedom for those folks”, referring to the Uygurs. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US to seek support at UN to ‘call out’ China over treatment of Uygurs, Mike Pompeo says

  • He says Washington will try to ‘rally the world’ against Beijing attempting to ‘brainwash coming on 1 million Uygur Muslims in internment camps’
  • Secretary of state dismisses Chinese claims that the camps are meant to ‘educate and to save’ people influenced by religious extremism
Topic |   Xinjiang
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:57pm, 7 Sep, 2019

Apple confirmed on Friday that China’s Uygurs had been the target of attacks due to iPhone security flaws. Photo: AFP
China

Apple says China’s Uygurs targeted in iPhone attack but disputes Google’s description of ‘en masse’ hack

  • Apple said the attack ‘was narrowly focused’ and affected ‘fewer than a dozen websites that focus on content related to the Uygur community’
  • Apple also said it fixed the issue in February, within 10 days of being notified by Google
Topic |   Apple
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:35am, 7 Sep, 2019

