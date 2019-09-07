Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi may try to act as a negotiator in the Kashmir dispute. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Pakistan amid tensions over Kashmir

  • He is expected to join a trilateral dialogue with his counterparts from Pakistan and Afghanistan, and observers say he may try to mediate in Kashmir dispute
  • Trip also includes a stop in Nepal that could pave way for a visit by Xi Jinping
Topic |   Kashmir
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Updated: 7:58pm, 7 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi may try to act as a negotiator in the Kashmir dispute. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Pakistani PM Imran Khan vows no first nuclear strike against India amid Kashmir tensions

  • Tensions between the two countries have been running high since New Delhi revoked the special status of its part of the disputed Kashmir region
  • Khan has so far focused on a global diplomatic campaign condemning India’s actions, accusing the nation of committing human rights violations
Topic |   Pakistan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:30am, 4 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.