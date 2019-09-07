Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi may try to act as a negotiator in the Kashmir dispute. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Pakistan amid tensions over Kashmir
- He is expected to join a trilateral dialogue with his counterparts from Pakistan and Afghanistan, and observers say he may try to mediate in Kashmir dispute
- Trip also includes a stop in Nepal that could pave way for a visit by Xi Jinping
Topic | Kashmir
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP
Pakistani PM Imran Khan vows no first nuclear strike against India amid Kashmir tensions
- Tensions between the two countries have been running high since New Delhi revoked the special status of its part of the disputed Kashmir region
- Khan has so far focused on a global diplomatic campaign condemning India’s actions, accusing the nation of committing human rights violations
Topic | Pakistan
