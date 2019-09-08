Macau casino heiress Pansy Ho will accuse radical protesters of “hijacking” the extradition issue in her speech on Tuesday. Photo: David Wong
Businesswomen to defend Hong Kong government’s handling of protests at UN
- Pansy Ho and Annie Wu will tell UN Human Rights Council that ‘small group of radical protesters do not represent views of all 7.5 million Hongkongers’
- It comes as Beijing ramps up efforts to sway global opinion on the unrest
Topic | Hong Kong protests
German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Wuhan, Hubei on Saturday. Photo: DPA
Germany’s Angela Merkel renews call for peaceful resolution to Hong Kong protests
- German chancellor says in talks with Beijing she ‘advocated that conflicts be resolved without violence and that anything else would be a catastrophe’
- She also criticised China’s social credit system during speech at a university
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
