Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Macau casino heiress Pansy Ho will accuse radical protesters of “hijacking” the extradition issue in her speech on Tuesday. Photo: David Wong
Diplomacy

Businesswomen to defend Hong Kong government’s handling of protests at UN

  • Pansy Ho and Annie Wu will tell UN Human Rights Council that ‘small group of radical protesters do not represent views of all 7.5 million Hongkongers’
  • It comes as Beijing ramps up efforts to sway global opinion on the unrest
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 10:30am, 8 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Macau casino heiress Pansy Ho will accuse radical protesters of “hijacking” the extradition issue in her speech on Tuesday. Photo: David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Wuhan, Hubei on Saturday. Photo: DPA
Diplomacy

Germany’s Angela Merkel renews call for peaceful resolution to Hong Kong protests

  • German chancellor says in talks with Beijing she ‘advocated that conflicts be resolved without violence and that anything else would be a catastrophe’
  • She also criticised China’s social credit system during speech at a university
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 9:00pm, 7 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Wuhan, Hubei on Saturday. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.