South Korea and Japan might not be enemies, but they are far from being friends. Photo: Bloomberg
Can China take advantage of rift between South Korea and Japan?
- Seoul’s decision not to renew agreement with Tokyo on sharing military information could provide Beijing with a golden opportunity, Ankit Panda writes
- End of GSOMIA will be a setback for the United States, which had underscored the central role of strong alliances in region
Topic | South Korea
Relations between South Korea and Japan have deteriorated, and neither side appears willing to make concessions. Photo: Reuters
China, US seek to minimise fallout amid worsening South Korea-Japan trade feud
- Seoul says it may reconsider move to end military intelligence pact with Tokyo if preferential trade status is reinstated – but Tokyo refuses
- Beijing’s priority is protecting its economic interests, while Washington is focused on security, observers say
Topic | US-China relations
