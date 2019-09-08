US Defence Secretary Mark Esper says it is essential that countries make well-informed decisions about their relationship with China. Photo: Reuters
US Defence Secretary Mark Espser urges Beijing to show restraint in Hong Kong
- Sides should sit down and talk to resolve their differences, official says on visit to France
- Esper also warns European countries against becoming too dependent on China
Topic | Hong Kong protests
US Defence Secretary Mark Esper says it is essential that countries make well-informed decisions about their relationship with China. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper’s address to the Royal United Services Institute in London leaves analysts speculating about a major policy focus shift in Washington. Photo: EPA-EFE
US defence secretary Mark Esper lectures European allies on danger of close ties with China
- Speech to Royal United Services Institute in London contains familiar themes but also a hint that Beijing and Moscow may become focus of US defence strategy
Topic | US-China relations
US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper’s address to the Royal United Services Institute in London leaves analysts speculating about a major policy focus shift in Washington. Photo: EPA-EFE